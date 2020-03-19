Coronavirus: In the wake of price hike of hand sanitisers, PU starts manufacture

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 22:57 IST

In the wake of hike in price of hand sanitisers amid the coronavirus outbreak, Panjab University’s chemistry department has started manufacturing them for employees.

Sanitisers are being prepared in labs with the department’s resources. The aim is to provide them free of charge to employees such as gate keepers and those who are first in line of public dealing.

Chairperson of the chemistry departement, KN Singh said, “There has been a hike in price of sanitisers in the market which prompted this move.”

Chemicals used to manufacture the sanitisers are-- isopropyl alcohol/ethanol (70%), hydrogen peroxide (2-3%), glycerol (3-4%) and deionized water.

“We have prepared them as per World Health Organisation’s (WHO’s) recommendation. Distribution is being carried out in collaboration with alumni association of the university. As many as 20 litres have already been manufactured,” said assistant professor Rohit Sharma.

“The department is willing to continue the manufacture if the Chandigarh administration will help them with raw materials. The cost of alcohol-based raw material for such sanitisers has increased suddenly in the last few days as stocks have started depleting due to less supply from distributors.This has also led to increase in manufacturing cost,” Sharma added.

“We can start providing sanitisers to the general public if the city administration makes sure we receive supply of raw materials in sufficient quantity,” he added.

PU vice-chancellor Raj Kumar said these sanitisers should be made in bulk and distributed as widely as possible on “no profit no loss” basis.

“PU should play a leading role in educating and empowering society amid the coronavirus threat,” Kumar said.