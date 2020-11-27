e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 27, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Corruption charges: Five Ludhiana police personnel dismissed

Corruption charges: Five Ludhiana police personnel dismissed

The four ASIs and a constable were arrested by the vigilance bureau in separate cases

chandigarh Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Five police officers who were facing corruption charges, including four assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) and a constable, were dismissed from service on Friday.

They were arrested by the vigilance bureau in separate cases. The dismissed cops are ASIs Subegh Singh, Mahinder Singh, Sarbjit Singh and Rajinder Singh and constable Sarbjit Singh.

Sarbjit was arrested on September 13, 2019, for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe from a jeweller after threatening to implicate him in a false theft case. He was deputed at Humbran police station.

Mahinder was arrested on January 29, 2019, for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a hosiery owner to help him recover his payments from business associates. He was deputed in the economic offence wing.

Subegh was arrested in 2018, while Sarbjit and Rajinder were held in 2017.

Higher-rung officials of Ludhiana police confirmed the development.

top news
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
Riding tractor trolleys, farmers from 4 states to join protest in Delhi
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
India’s economy contracts by 7.5%, enters ‘technical recession’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
Nitin Gadkari roasted officials at NHA event. He explains why he got ‘annoyed’
After clashes, tear gas, protesting farmers move to Delhi’s Burari ground
After clashes, tear gas, protesting farmers move to Delhi’s Burari ground
Trump, still defiant, says he’ll give up power if electoral college backs Biden
Trump, still defiant, says he’ll give up power if electoral college backs Biden
Odisha IFS officer who took 20 chartered flights during lockdown arrested
Odisha IFS officer who took 20 chartered flights during lockdown arrested
‘BJP win in Hyderabad polls to mark beginning of TRS end’: JP Nadda
‘BJP win in Hyderabad polls to mark beginning of TRS end’: JP Nadda
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
‘Retire or quit’: Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In