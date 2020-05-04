Curbs eased, people throng markets, roads in Karnal

chandigarh

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:07 IST

People thronged the roads and markets in Karnal on Monday following relaxations in the lockdown after almost 45 days.

People gathered in large numbers at main markets as all shops in the orange and green zones declared by the government opened.

However, police were deployed to ensure social distancing and strict directions were issued by the district administration against people found without masks.

Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said some relaxations have been given to the people, but action will be taken if they are found violating the norms.

“People should not misuse this opportunity and avoid coming out of their houses unnecessarily. We will have to tighten the curbs again if people don’t cooperate,” he added.

The shops here will remain open from 8am to 2pm everyday and nobody will be allowed to come out from 7pm to 7am. The police also took out a flagmarch in the city to ensure that people follow the directions.