Home / Chandigarh / Daily Covid count goes past 100 for first time in Chandigarh

Daily Covid count goes past 100 for first time in Chandigarh

The Union Territory recorded 114 fresh cases and one death on Monday

chandigarh Updated: Aug 17, 2020 20:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The number of infections has reached 2,216, of which 1,183 patients have been cured.
         

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh crossed the 1,000 mark, as it witnessed record 114 cases on Monday. The death of an 82-year-old man from Burail was also reported, taking the Union Territory’s toll to 30.

Earlier, it was on Sunday that the UT recorded its steepest single-day spike with 93 cases.

The number of infections has reached 2,216, of which 1,183 patients have been cured. On Monday alone, 46 patients were discharged.

The elderly man who died at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, had “suffered respiratory failure because of complex lung injury due to COVID-19 infection”, according to the health department bulletin.

Meanwhile, Punjab Engineering College has restricted entry to its administration block after a faculty member tested positive for Covid-19. The new cases are spread across the urban and rural pockets of the UT.

Music legend Pandit Jasraj passes away at 90
At India-Japan Summit next month, Modi and Abe to sign off on key military pact
Democrats to kick off convention with Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama’s addresses
Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra goes past 6-lakh mark with 8k plus cases
Rakesh Asthana appointed DG of Border Security Force
‘Ready to work with India’: China reacts to Modi’s Independence Day speech
In poll-bound Bihar, changed equations to create ample room for party hopping
Watch: IAF chopper rescues man stuck in heavy flow of water at Chhattisgarh’s dam
