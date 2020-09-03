e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Day 2 of JEE (Main): Chandigarh students find chemistry easy, most scoring

Day 2 of JEE (Main): Chandigarh students find chemistry easy, most scoring

Around 500 students took the exam at the five centres set up in Chandigarh and Mohali organised by the National testing Agency

chandigarh Updated: Sep 03, 2020 01:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Candidates in a queue following social distancing protocols before entering the centre for the JEE entrance exam at Industrial area Phase 1, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.
Candidates in a queue following social distancing protocols before entering the centre for the JEE entrance exam at Industrial area Phase 1, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.(Ravi Kumar/HT)
         

The first two shifts of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main were successfully conducted on Wednesday and students claimed that the paper was on the easier side, with chemistry being the easiest and most scoring part.

Around 500 students took the exam at the five centres set up in Chandigarh and Mohali organised by the National testing Agency (NTA). Chirag Bhatia of Chandigarh said he was pretty confident about the inorganic chemistry part of the exam. “The delay worked out in my favour as I got extra time to revise the syllabus and was able to read more reference books.”

Avneet Kaur of Mohali added, “Both physics and math were a little tougher, but chemistry was high-scoring.” Tanish Kohli of Chandigarh discussed how the sample papers of the NTA were tougher than the exam on Wednesday, but Harsh Nagar said his January attempt had gone much better. Arshdeep from Kharar said the paper wasn’t too long and he was able to finish it before time with sufficient time to revise.

All students said that the protocols to maintain social distancing and hygiene were followed meticulously. Students were frisked without touching and markings were made for them to line up. They were given a three-ply mask to wear during the paper and the centers were thoroughly sanitised between the two shifts. Even parents were impressed. SP Singh, a Chandigarh-based banker whose son took the exam, said the organisers had done a professional job and the police didn’t let any crowds in.

top news
Imran Khan project to get 2 Indians sanctioned for terror fails, UNSC throws it out
Imran Khan project to get 2 Indians sanctioned for terror fails, UNSC throws it out
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
Foreign and defence ministers of India, Australia, Indonesia to meet amid concerns over China
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
US cautions on Atma Nirbhar, points to ‘systemic’ issues in trade talks
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Pakistan bans Tinder, 4 more dating mobile apps, says it’s immoral content
Kanpur couple found hanging in bedroom, children asleep in next room: Cops
Kanpur couple found hanging in bedroom, children asleep in next room: Cops
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
PSG and Brazil star Neymar tests positive for coronavirus: Reports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Covid-19: RT-PCR tests to begin soon for international passengers on arrival at airports
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
Sister tries to snoop on Radhika Madan’s phone—What happens next? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 tallymonsoon sessionTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In