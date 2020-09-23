e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Day after ruckus, Chandigarh MC staffer, BJP leader reach compromise

Day after ruckus, Chandigarh MC staffer, BJP leader reach compromise

Earlier in the day, MC employees went on a pen-down strike, demanding that either Goel should tender a public apology to Saini or he be booked by police

chandigarh Updated: Sep 23, 2020 22:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
MC chief KK Yadav holding a meeting with employee union representatives and BJP leaders on Wednesday.
MC chief KK Yadav holding a meeting with employee union representatives and BJP leaders on Wednesday.(Keshav Singh/HT)
         

After day-long parlays between Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and municipal employees, party spokesperson Gaurav Goel and MC commissioner’s private secretary Jatin Saini reached a compromise and withdrew police complaints against each other on Wednesday.

This comes a day after Saini had alleged that he was slapped and manhandled by BJP workers, especially Goel. Goel and other party office-bearers, including state general secretary Ramveer Bhatti, had made a similar counter allegation against Saini and other MC employees. The incident had taken place at the MC office in Sector 17, when BJP leaders had gone there to meet commissioner KK Yadav on Tuesday afternoon.

In a press statement, the coordination committee of government and MC employees and workers stated: “After BJP leader Gaurav Goel tendered an apology to Jatin Saini in front of MC commissioner KK Yadav and others, the matter has been resolved.”

However, Goel said he didn’t tender an apology, but underlined that a misunderstanding led to the ruckus on Tuesday, and after clarification the matter has been “amicably resolved”.

Day-long parlays

Earlier in the day, MC employees went on a pen-down strike, demanding that either Goel should tender a public apology to Saini or he be booked by police.

At around 2pm, both employee union representatives and BJP leaders reached the Sector-17 police station. The BJP was represented by Chandigarh unit chief Arun Sood besides other. After a long discussion, it was decided that if the BJP leader apologises, the matter would be resolved.

Consequently, both sides reached the MC office, where the employees were sitting on a dharna. A meeting was held, in which the MC chief, employee union representatives, police and BJP leaders, including Goel, were present. Later, both Goel and Saini made a submission to police, stating: “Both the parties made complaints against each other. Now the matter has been settled amicably and we don’t want to pursue our complaints.”

top news
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Union minister Suresh Angadi, 65, dies of Covid-19; tributes pour in
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
Suresh Angadi: A giant killer who never lost an election
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
NCB serves Shraddha Kapoor summons at home, Deepika to appear on Friday
KKR vs MI Live Score: Karthik, Rana partnership crucial in KKR’s chase
KKR vs MI Live Score: Karthik, Rana partnership crucial in KKR’s chase
In meeting with CMs, PM Modi eases SDRF cap, gives message to tackle Covid-19
In meeting with CMs, PM Modi eases SDRF cap, gives message to tackle Covid-19
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Pakistan’s 39-yr-old NSA a key player in army’s Gilgit move that suits China
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Jagan Reddy’s Tirumala visit kicks up a row, protests follow
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveMumbai Rains LIVECovid-19IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live ScoreCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In