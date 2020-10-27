e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Denial of senate polls plan to demolish democratic governance of PU: Senators

Denial of senate polls plan to demolish democratic governance of PU: Senators

Call it a murderous attack on federal nature of Panjab University’s administrative structure

chandigarh Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The senators from Punjab, including HS Dua, Jarnail Singh, KK Sharma and Iqbal Singh Sandhu, on Tuesday sought an immediate intervention of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in the matter.
The senators from Punjab, including HS Dua, Jarnail Singh, KK Sharma and Iqbal Singh Sandhu, on Tuesday sought an immediate intervention of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in the matter.(HT File Photo)
         

Fifteen Panjab University senators have said that the denial of senate elections is nothing but a calculated plan to demolish the democratic governance of the University.

The senators from Punjab, including HS Dua, Jarnail Singh, KK Sharma and Iqbal Singh Sandhu, on Tuesday sought an immediate intervention of chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in the matter (conduct of senate polls at PU).

“Any covert game plan to install a Board of Governors (under National Education Policy 2020) consisting of all nominated members would lead to complete alienation of stakeholders from the decision-making processes of the university. Punjab government has yet to adopt NEP and as a stakeholder, if the consent of Punjab government is not taken, it would cause unrest in the region,” reads the letter.

“It is a murderous attack on the federal nature of Panjab University’s administrative structure, since the process of election to PU senate was scuttled midway after the nominations had been finalised and polling was to take place,” they said.

Senate polls of PU, which were earlier scheduled for August 24, were postponed by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar for the second time on October 15 due to Covid-19 pandemic. The letter to CM stated that “the repeated postponement of PU senate polls under the pretext of Covid-19 pandemic has serious implications for the landscape of education in the region and in the state of Punjab”.

The term of the present PU senate will end on October 31 and the senators have appealed to the Punjab CM to immediately intervene in the matter and ensure that elections to PU senate are conducted immediately.

PUTA writes to UT administrator

Meanwhile, Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has also written to Chandigarh administrator and Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore and sought his intervention to ensure immediate conduct of senate polls of PU. The teachers’ body in its letter stated that apprehensions have grown stronger with each passing day that the “age old governing structure is in danger”.

top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
AAP versus BJP: Explaining the municipal funds crisis
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Bihar Election 2020: Living in fear, Maoist-affected Jamui afraid to cast vote
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Green Delhi mobile app ready, likely to be launched by CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
Aiming missiles, drones: How new US pact helps India against China in Ladakh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Covid-19 vaccinePM SVANidhi SchemeBihar pollsIndia-US 2+2 dialogueHathras CasePakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In