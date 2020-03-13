e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 12, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Depressed man jumps off govt hospital building in Chandigarh

Depressed man jumps off govt hospital building in Chandigarh

No suicide note found; family says 45-year-old was getting treated for depression at the psychiatry ward of the hospital

chandigarh Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 45-year-old man committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, late on Thursday evening, police said.

The deceased was an IT professional and a resident of Phase 4, Mohali. His family members said he was depressed and undergoing treatment at the psychiatry OPD of the hospital. They added that he had come for a routine check up when he took the extreme step around 7:30 pm.

No suicide note has been recovered so far but preliminary probe by police revealed that he was upset due to his treatment.

Hospital authorities said the deceased was not admitted nor was he a relative of any patient.

Officials at the Sector 34 police station have initiated inquest proceedings in the case under Section 174 of the CrPC.

top news
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
India’s 1st coronavirus-linked death is a 76-year-old from Karnataka: Govt
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Brazilian official who met US President Donald Trump tests positive for coronavirus: Report
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Rahul Gandhi critiques ‘old friend’ Scindia’s move, then makes a prophecy
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ways to tackle coronavirus
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
Meet Pooja an indie dog being trained to join the police canine unit. Watch
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
BCCI confirms Lucknow, Kolkata ODIs to be played behind closed doors
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
Coronavirus in India forces Volkswagen to go online to launch T-Roc SUV
trending topics
coronavirus in IranJyotiraditya ScindiaAmit ShahDelhi violenceIndia vs South Africa liveCoronavirusJyotiraditya Scindia MP RallyShweta Tiwari

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news