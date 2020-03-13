Depressed man jumps off govt hospital building in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 01:06 IST

A 45-year-old man committed suicide by jumping off the fourth floor of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, late on Thursday evening, police said.

The deceased was an IT professional and a resident of Phase 4, Mohali. His family members said he was depressed and undergoing treatment at the psychiatry OPD of the hospital. They added that he had come for a routine check up when he took the extreme step around 7:30 pm.

No suicide note has been recovered so far but preliminary probe by police revealed that he was upset due to his treatment.

Hospital authorities said the deceased was not admitted nor was he a relative of any patient.

Officials at the Sector 34 police station have initiated inquest proceedings in the case under Section 174 of the CrPC.