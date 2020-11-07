e-paper
Dhillon new Punjab and Haryana HC Bar body chief

While Dhillon secured 1,056 votes, DPS Randhawa bagged 901 votes

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 01:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
GBS Dhillon
GBS Dhillon
         

GBS Dhillon defeated incumbent DPS Randhawa by a margin of 155 votes to clinch the post of president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association in the elections held on Friday.

While Dhillon secured 1,056 votes, DPS Randhawa bagged 901 votes. Third candidate Puneeta Sethi secured only 164 votes.

Dhillon said his priority will be to have the physical hearings resumed at the earliest. “Sincere efforts will also be made to curb infrastructure woes on the high court premises,” he said.

For the post of vice-president, Vikas Malik was declared winner with 1,077 votes, defeating Sharmila Sharma (568 votes) and Hirdey Pal Singh (368 votes). Chanchal K Singla was elected as secretary with 1,370 votes followed by Ravinder Kumar Bangar (723 votes) and Aman Rani (84 votes).

For the post of joint secretary, Manjit Kaur won with 1,161 votes, while Kanu Sharma bagged 922 votes.

Parampreest Singh Bajwa defeated Sahil Gambhir for the post of treasurer. He got 910 votes, Gambhir 714 and Jagjit Singh Chatrath 512. “Voting started at 9.30am and concluded at 4.30pm. Counting was completed by 9pm,” said election committee chairman and senior advocate KS Sidhu.

There were 3,604 voters this year, of which only 2,178 came forward to cast their votes. “The term of the newly elected executive body will continue till the first week of April 2021. The elections were delayed by six months due to the Covid-19 outbreak,” Sidhu added.

