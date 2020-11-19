e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / DNA match found between severed feet and foetus recovered in Chandigarh’s Sector 17

DNA match found between severed feet and foetus recovered in Chandigarh’s Sector 17

In long-drawn investigations into a major incident of crime after the Covid-19 lockdown, police have so far scanned all the records of pregnant women in the city and reached a dead end

chandigarh Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Police examining a human foot discovered in sector 17 on June 23, 2020.
Police examining a human foot discovered in sector 17 on June 23, 2020.(HT File Photo)
         

DNA profiles of a pair of severed human feet and a foetus discovered in bushes along a cycle track near the busy Press light point in Sector 17 five months ago, have matched, reports say.

Police say these are from the same body. In long-drawn investigations into a major incident of crime after the Covid-19 lockdown, police have so far scanned all the records of pregnant women in the city and reached a dead end.

Three-month records of pregnant women from various hospitals had been sought by police to identify the person whose feet had been severed, but no leads have been established.

Information shared with Haryana and Punjab too did not yield any results, with investigation delays attributed to skeleton staff in offices and police stations due Covid-19.

On June 23, Ajit Kishori, a manager at the State Bank of India (SBI)’s local head office in Sector 17 was walking on the cycle tracks after lunch when he spotted a detached human foot wrapped in a newspaper. Police reached the spot on receiving his call and recovered another foot as well as a foetus close by.

Postmortem had revealed that the feet were that of a woman severed from the body after death while the eight-month foetus had died due to haemorrhagic shock (extreme blood loss due to broken blood vessels). It also had injury marks around the head and neck.

top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Trump’s vaccine team have no plans to brief Joe Biden’s team: US Senator
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
HTLS 2020: Dr Ashish Jha asks people not to worry about long-term immunity from Covid-19
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
Covid vaccine: How much will you have to pay? SII CEO reveals at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In