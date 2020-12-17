e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Easing traffic at Samrala Chowk: NHAI looking into Ludhiana traffic police’s suggestions

Easing traffic at Samrala Chowk: NHAI looking into Ludhiana traffic police’s suggestions

Traffic police have suggested building a ramp for vehicles that are going towards Delhi Road

chandigarh Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 00:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

After the traffic police suggested some modifications for National Highway 44 to make it easier to control traffic at Samrala Chowk, a team of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) visited the sites on Wednesday and assessed the situation.

To streamline movement of traffic, police have already removed encroachments on Tajpur Road and Tibba Road cuts along the national highway. According to traffic police, some workshop owners used to repair vehicles on roadsides, which resulted in bottlenecks.

Some shopkeepers had also encroached on the roadsides, which the traffic police have removed.

Traffic police have also suggested a ramp for vehicles that are going towards Delhi Road.

Rahut Kumar, a NHAI official, said they will discuss the issue with higher authorities about the correction.

Sanjay Talwar, Congress MLA from Ludhiana East, wrote to the deputy commissioner about the suggestions on Wednesday. The MLA said that the traffic going towards Delhi Road from Jalandhar Road crosses Samrala Chowk, and the elevated road from Tajpur Road reaches Sherpur Chowk, and in between there is no way to reach the elevated road. A ramp near Moti Nagar will divert the traffic, he said.

