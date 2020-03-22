e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Everyone in tricity stayed at home on 'janata curfew' Sunday

Everyone in tricity stayed at home on ‘janata curfew’ Sunday

Even the busiest intersections at the transport light point, Tribune Chowk and the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector 43 were free of traffic. Popular haunts such as Sukhna Lake and the Sector 17 plaza remained empty

chandigarh Updated: Mar 22, 2020 17:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A deserted view of the Chandigarh railway station on Sunday.
A deserted view of the Chandigarh railway station on Sunday.(Sant Arora/HT)
         

Deserted streets, the call of birds and squirrels and silence. Chandigarh appeared to be a ghost town on Sunday morning as people stayed at home following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a social distancing initiative popular as ‘Janata Curfew’ to prevent the coronavirus spread.

Even the busiest intersections at the transport light point, Tribune Chowk and the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Sector 43 were free of traffic. Popular haunts such as Sukhna Lake and the Sector 17 plaza remained empty.

Markets, with the exception of pharmacies, were closed, as were most Verka and Vita milk booths. Apartment societies and other gated communities, especially in the southern sectors, too, did not allow outsiders.

Police patrolling continued through the day.

Success of the curfew could be attributed to various resident and market welfare associations asking residents to stay home between 7 am and 9 pm and to applaud at 5 pm from their balconies people who were at the forefront of the battle against coronavirus.

MOHALI REMAINED VIRTUALLY DESERTED

Essential commodity outlets remained shut in a virtually deserted Mohali, where even tea vendors took a day off.

Regular walkers, cabs, workers in building projects too decided to stay at home. “For the past two days we have been urging our RWAs to stay at home for one day and they have implemented it. In this extraordinary situation we have to take extraordinary measures. A disaster has befallen us and by staying united and indoors, we can stay safe,” said CL Garg, president of the Confederation of Greater Mohali Residents’ Welfare Associations, the apex body of the 65 RWAs.

There was no footfall even at the market complexes in tricity.
There was no footfall even at the market complexes in tricity. ( Keshav Singh /HT )

LITTLE TRAFFIC ON PANCHKULA ROADS

All residential and commercial areas remained deserted. The main and inner roads had very little traffic even as police control room (PCR) vehicles and bike quick response teams with two riders each patrolled almost all the sectors.

Except for pharmacies, which implemented safe distancing measures by cordoning off corridors outside their shops; all commercial establishments including liquor vends, shops and showrooms in the main city and inner markets were closed in Sectors 8 to 11; 15 and 16; 20 and 21.

“Many people have already stocked up on essential grocery supplies. All the shops were shut post noon on Saturday as a precautionary measure. The market will remain shut today and further calls will be taken accordingly,” said Surinder Bansal of the Sector 9 Market Association.

Dhabas, liquor vends, beauty parlours and salons, shopping centres and coaching institutes also remained closed here following orders by the Panchkula deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja.

MC teams are sanitising roads and public places with fire tenders and spraying machines. Construction work too has stopped.

Liquor vends will be monitored regularly.

