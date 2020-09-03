Ex-serviceman held for raping IAS aspirant in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 00:59 IST

An ex-serviceman was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 27-year-old civil services aspirant hailing from Delhi in 2018.

The accused has been identified as Sarabjit, 40, a resident of Hassanpur village in Mohali district. He had retired from the army as a jawan. He will be produced in court on Thursday.

The victim has got her statement recorded before a magistrate.

She said that she was taking civil services coaching from an institute in Sector 15, Chandigarh, in 2018, when she came in contact with the accused through a social networking website.

The complainant said that she had asked Sarabjit to lend her some money, for which he asked her to meet him at the Sector 17 bus stand, from where he took her to a hotel on pretext of handing over the money.

She said that the accused then gave her a drink laced with sedatives and raped her in the hotel and also took objectionable pictures of her.

She added that the accused sexually exploited her after that by blackmailing to share the pictures with her fiancée.

She alleged that in March 2018, Sarabjit and his friend had raped her in a hotel in Manimjara and then in July 2018 in a hotel in Amritsar.

The complainant said she stopped talking to accused after he sent the pictures to her fiancée in July 2020 and their engagement was called off.

The 27-year-old said she is lodging the complaint now as the accused threatened to put up the pictures on the internet.

The woman had lodged the complaint with Delhi police, who on August 20 lodged a zero FIR, and later forwarded it to Chandigarh police.

Now, a case has been registered under Sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 417 (criminal breach of trust) of Indian Penal Code at Sector 17 police station.