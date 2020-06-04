Expect gusty winds, thunderstorms in Himachal on June 5, 6: Weatherman

chandigarh

The meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, hailstorms and gusty winds in Himachal on June 5 and 6.

The state’s meteorological department has issued an orange warning for nine districts, including Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts for June 5 and for Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts for June 6. Orange warning signifies heavy rainfall and is issued to advise people to stay alert. Orange warning is the second most dangerous weather warning.

State’s meteorological department director Dr Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbance, heavy rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are very likely to continue through the state till June 7.

“It will rain in the middle and higher hills till June 8, after which the weather will become dry,” he said.

Rainfall took place in isolated places of the state during the last 24 hours and weather was mostly cloudy on Thursday. The minimum temperatures were two -three degrees below normal and the maximum temperatures were five-six degrees below normal.

Shimla, the state’s capital, received 35.7mm rainfall and recorded a maximum temperature of 22.3°C.

Kufri, near Shimla, recorded a maximum temperature of 13.5°C. Manali in Kullu recorded a maximum temperature of 20°C, Dalhousie, in Chamba received 18mm rain and recorded a maximum temperature of 17.7°C, while Dharamshala recorded a maximum temperature of 26.8°C.

Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded maximum temperatures of 28.4°C, 29.5°C, 29.2°C and 31°C, respectively.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a maximum temperature of 18.6°C.

With a minimum temperature of 6.5°C, Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest in the state while Una was the hottest as it recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6°C.