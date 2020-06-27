Farmers, labourers flock to newly opened subsidised food canteens in Haryana

chandigarh

The six subsidised lunch-serving canteens launched by the Haryana government 10 days ago have received an encouraging response with at least 200 people visiting each eatery daily.

The six Atal Kisan-Majdoor Canteens were launched at grain markets of Sirsa, Tohana, Gharaunda, Rewari, Kurukshetra and Rohtak on June 17.

The nominal 10-rupee meals comprise tawa chapattis, rice, fried dal, seasonal vegetables and potable water.

Additional chief secretary (ACS, agriculture and farmers’ welfare) Sanjeev Kaushal said, “At least 200 people visit each canteen everyday as the quality of the food is impressive. Women self-help groups look after the cleanliness and hygiene of the canteens.”

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had inaugurated the first canteen at Karnal grain market on December 29 and in February four other canteens were opened at Bhiwani, Panchkula, Fatehabad, and Nuh grain markets. The Haryana government intends to set up these canteens at 25 locations.

Officials said the canteens had been closed during the lockdown and were reopened only recently.

As per the agriculture department, a minimum of 200 people and maximum 400 people have lunch at the 11 eateries daily.

An average of 200 people have lunch at the newly opened Sirsa canteen daily, 250-300 people visit the Tohana canteen, 400 visit the Gharaunnda canteen, 300 the Rewari canteen and around 200 people visit the Kurukshetra and Rohtak eateries everyday.

RUN BY SELF-HELP GROUPS

While the infrastructure has been provided by the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing (HSAM) Board, the canteens are being run by self help groups (SHGs) under the Haryana State Rural Livelihood Mission (HSRLM).

Kaushal said in order to encourage the women self help groups a guaranteed meal for 300 persons is ensured by the HSAM Board.

The actual cost of a thali served in these canteens is around Rs 25. The HSAM board contributes Rs 15 per meal while customers pay the remaining Rs 10.

The objective is to provide good quality food at low cost to the farmers and labourers coming to the mandis. Each canteen has the capacity to serve 300 people. At least 10 women from a self-help group (SHG) prepare the food. The Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board (HSAMB) has set up these canteens in collaboration with the state rural livelihood mission.

CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the kitchen. Electronic billing machines will also be installed.

Facilities such as gas burners, chimneys, deep freezers, water coolers and utensils have been provided by a private sector bank under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme.