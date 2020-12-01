Farmers’ protest: Haryana Police issues travel advisory for those travelling to Delhi

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 20:58 IST

Haryana Police on Tuesday advised travellers to avoid approaching the national capital from Singhu border on national highway 44 (Ambala-Delhi) due to the gathering of farmers between Rai and Kundli. “Those wanting to go to Delhi from Ambala should take the Panipat-Rohtak-Jhajjar-Gurugram-Delhi route,” an official spokesman said.

Keeping in view the mass gathering of farmers at Tikri border from Bahadurgarh side in Jhajjar district, the local police have also suggested several alternative routes to reach Delhi as traffic is disrupted on Tikri border. Those wanting to go to Delhi from Hisar should also take the Rohtak-Jhajjar- Gurugram-Delhi route. However, smooth movement of traffic continues on all other routes across the state.