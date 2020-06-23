Finance company looted in Mohali: Three, including employee held

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 22:21 IST

Three days after two miscreants looted ₹85,000 from a finance company’s office in Sohana, Mohali police on Tuesday arrested three persons, including an employee of the company.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar, 24, Aakash Sisodia, 25, and Vinod Kumar, 24, an employee of the company, all residents of Malout in Punjab. The trio was arrested from Mauli Baidwan village, police said.

Sub-inspector Barma Singh, the investigating officer, said, “During investigation, it was found that Vinod helped the miscreants commit the crime. The cash was to be deposited in the bank that day and Vinod knew about it. He informed Ravi and Aakash it and left the office few minutes before the crime was committed. Police was investigating the possibility of an employee’s involvement since the incident took place.”

The incident took place on Saturday when two miscreants decamped with ₹85,000 from Upmoney finance company’s on the Sohana-Landran road, located at a populated market in Sohana village.

The miscreants looted the cash from a female employee sitting at the counter and they also took her mobile phone.

The incident was captured on CCTV. The footage showed two men whose faces were covered entering the place at 11am and leaving after a few minutes.

Inspector Daljit Singh, station house officer of Sohana police station said, “We have cracked the case within 48 hours by arresting all suspects. They will be produced in a local court on tomorrow.”

A case has been registered under Sections 379-B (snatching and use of force) , 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Sohana police station.