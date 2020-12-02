e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Five lose battle to Covid, 296 test positive in Chandigarh tricity area

Five lose battle to Covid, 296 test positive in Chandigarh tricity area

Mohali led with 149 fresh infections, followed by Chandigarh with 105 and Panchkula with 42.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Covid-19 claimed seven lives in the tricity, even as 296 fresh cases also surfaced on Wednesday.

While Chandigarh reported three deaths, Mohali and Panchkula had two casualties each.

In the daily case count, Mohali led with 149 fresh infections, followed by Chandigarh with 105 and Panchkula with 42.

With three more deaths and 105 new cases, Chandigarh’s case tally and death toll climbed to 17,642 and 281, respectively.

The deceased were three men, aged 57, 55 and 53, residents of Manimajra and Sector 15. They died during treatment at private hospitals in Mohali and Panchkula.

The city still has 1,082 active cases, while 16,279 patients have recovered. These include 106 patients, who were discharged on Monday. In the last 24 hours, 1,754 tests were conducted.

With two fatalities, Mohali’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 284, while the 149 new cases pushed the case tally to 15,747.

Majority of the cases, at 119, were from Mohali city, while 14 cropped up in Dhakoli, eight in Lalru, four in Dera Bassi and three in Kharar.

Wednesday also saw 71 patients being discharged, taking the total recoveries to 13,384 and leaving 2,079 active cases.

In Panchkula, the case tally became 8,828 with 42 fresh cases, while the deaths reached 129 with two casualties.

Those who died were a 94-year old woman from Sector 21 and a 75-year-old man from Sector 20. The woman was also suffering from hypertension and sepsis.

Most of the new cases were reported from Panchkula city and Pinjore. The district still has 493 active cases after 8,206 recoveries. A total of 1,003 samples were collected for testing on Wednesday.

top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In