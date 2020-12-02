Five lose battle to Covid, 296 test positive in Chandigarh tricity area

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:56 IST

Covid-19 claimed seven lives in the tricity, even as 296 fresh cases also surfaced on Wednesday.

While Chandigarh reported three deaths, Mohali and Panchkula had two casualties each.

In the daily case count, Mohali led with 149 fresh infections, followed by Chandigarh with 105 and Panchkula with 42.

With three more deaths and 105 new cases, Chandigarh’s case tally and death toll climbed to 17,642 and 281, respectively.

The deceased were three men, aged 57, 55 and 53, residents of Manimajra and Sector 15. They died during treatment at private hospitals in Mohali and Panchkula.

The city still has 1,082 active cases, while 16,279 patients have recovered. These include 106 patients, who were discharged on Monday. In the last 24 hours, 1,754 tests were conducted.

With two fatalities, Mohali’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 284, while the 149 new cases pushed the case tally to 15,747.

Majority of the cases, at 119, were from Mohali city, while 14 cropped up in Dhakoli, eight in Lalru, four in Dera Bassi and three in Kharar.

Wednesday also saw 71 patients being discharged, taking the total recoveries to 13,384 and leaving 2,079 active cases.

In Panchkula, the case tally became 8,828 with 42 fresh cases, while the deaths reached 129 with two casualties.

Those who died were a 94-year old woman from Sector 21 and a 75-year-old man from Sector 20. The woman was also suffering from hypertension and sepsis.

Most of the new cases were reported from Panchkula city and Pinjore. The district still has 493 active cases after 8,206 recoveries. A total of 1,003 samples were collected for testing on Wednesday.