Former PU professor, renowned art historian Karuna Goswamy dies at 80

chandigarh Updated: Oct 26, 2020, 00:57 IST
HT Correspondent
Karuna was suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome.(HT PHOTO)
         

Art historian Karuna Goswamy, a former professor at Panjab University, died after her lungs collapsed at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Sunday. She was 80.

Karuna was suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and had got admitted to the hospital last month. Married to another well-known art historian, BN Goswamy, she is survived by husband and two children: Apurva and Malvika.

The Goswamy couple was quite prominent in the city’s elite social and cultural circles. Devoted to arts, they would give classical music and dance concerts to each other as birthday gifts.

Former PU vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover said, “She was a great lover of art and eminent among the intellectual and cultural fraternity in Chandigarh. Every year on her birthday, an event was organised by her husband and son wherein art lovers were invited.”

A former fellow at the All India Institute of Advanced Studies, she had authored several books, including Dussehra of Kulu Valley: History and Analysis of a Cultural Phenomenon and Sacred Trees and Indian Life.

