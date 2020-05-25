e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Fruit and veggie vendors have hiked rates, complain customers in Chandigarh

Fruit and veggie vendors have hiked rates, complain customers in Chandigarh

PROFIT MARGIN Sellers reportedly not sticking to rates fixed by the UT market committee daily and overcharging customers

chandigarh Updated: May 25, 2020 00:40 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

After the municipal corporation (MC) discontinued the use of Chandigarh Transport Union (CTU) buses to supply vegetables and fruits, complaints have come in of vendors not charging rates fixed by the UT market committee daily and increasing prices.

A round of the city revealed that most vendors were marking up prices by at least Rs 10 for bananas, melons, watermelons, potatoes and onions. They also did not have rate lists on display.

“What is the point of issuing a rate list if vendors don’t comply with it? They are rude to us when we mention the rates fixed by the market committee and refuse to sell to us,” says Ashok Prashar, president, HIG flats resident welfare association (RWA), Sector 43-B.

He claims he was charged Rs 40 over and above the given rate per kilo for items such as ginger and capsicum.

MANY VENDORS WITHOUT PERMITS

“There is a major problem with illegal vendors coming into sectors without permits and charging what they fancy. They use rehris (carts). We have informed the police many times about them, but no action is taken,” says Kuljinder Singh Sra, general secretary, Sector 33-B RWA.

Hitesh Puri, chairman, Chandigarh Residents’ Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED), said he would request the MC and UT market committee to resolve the issue.

When questioned, the vendors said they were compelled to increase prices as wholesale mandis were charging more, a claim refuted by an official of the UT market committee. “Some vendors without passes buy vegetables and fruits from middlemen who overcharge them and they pass on the costs to customers,” said an official who did not wish to be named.

PLEA TO REINTRODUCE CTU BUSES

Meanwhile, Ajay Jagga, member, District Consumer Protection Council, has written to UT adviser Manoj Parida asking that CTU buses continue to sell farm produce even after easing of the lockdown. “The CTU as well as the market committee benefited from the arrangement. The presence of an official on the bus will ensure that vendors won’t hike their rates,” he said.

Parida’s response, however, was that the buses were used earlier since markets were closed, but now with easing of restrictions, people could go to mandis to buy what they wanted. The buses had to be operated as public transportation.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In