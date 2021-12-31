Fun facelift for pre-primary classrooms in Ludhiana dist

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 22:26 IST

After schools reopen, over 35,600 children enrolled in pre-primary classes of 992 government schools across the district will be welcomed by colourful classrooms equipped with walls with learning visuals, storybooks, first aid corners, dollhouses, building blocks, and puzzles.

New facilities

In the last three months, primary schools have received recurring grants to maintain health and hygiene practices on campus and to facilitate the pre-primary classes with the latest equipment and infrastructure.

The classrooms now have first aid corners, and the walls have been decorated keeping in mind the age of the students. They are also equipped with sanitizers, liquid soap dispensers, water campers, doormats, and kits comprising towels, nail cutters, and combs.

Government Primary School, Dakha, has 130 pre-primary students. For students’ creative development, it has come up with puzzles and dollhouses. To make the classrooms more fun and interesting, they have been equipped with bowling and billiards games for children.

Paramjit Singh, the cluster headteacher, said, “We have followed all the instructions given to us and have utilised the grant in the best way. Students of pre-primary classes will be overjoyed once they enter their revamped classrooms.”

Government Primary School, Majri in Block Khanna-2, comprises 23 pre-primary students. The school has equipped its pre-primary classroom with colourful chairs and tables, soft toys, and attractive walls with different quotations. The classroom also has facilities such as no-touch foot-operated sanitizers, water campers, blankets, mattresses, waterproof wall mats, and stainless-steel dustbins.

Vikas Kapila, an ETT teacher, said, “These facilities will attract more students. We have tried to upgrade the facilities to bring the classrooms at par with those of private schools.”

Rajinder Kaur, district education officer, elementary, said, “We have enhanced the enrolment in pre-primary classes and facilities have also been improved. The pre-primary classes have got a new look which will encourage more parents to get their children enrolled in government schools.”