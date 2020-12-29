GNDU apologises for hosting inter-varsity youth fest during ‘shaheedi saptah’

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 22:52 IST

After facing criticism for hosting 35th North Zone Inter-University Youth Festival during ‘shaheedi saptah’ (martyrdom week of four sons and mother of Guru Gobind Singh), Guru Nanak Dev University vice-chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu on Sunday apologised for organising the fest during the week.

A day ago Rajya Sabha Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa has objected to the event terming it as an entertainment event. Sandhu, while addressing the valedictory session of the fest, said, “This was not knowingly done as the planning authorities of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi, were not aware about the importance of this week.”

In a tweet, Bajwa stated, “We must be more respectful of the sentiments of Sikhs everywhere, especially in a university named after Guru Nanak. It is my hope that responsibility for hosting such an event be taken and apologies tendered by the authorities concerned.”

When contacted, high education minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, who was the chief guest during the session, said, “He is not absconding from taking responsibility but I shall speak on this matter the day after tomorrow by calling proper press conference”.

Meanwhile championship trophy representing ‘Meditating Mahatama Budh’ of YUVFORIA-2019 was handed over to Chandigarh University, Mohali.