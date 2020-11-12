e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Gridlocks dampening festive spirit in Ludhiana

Gridlocks dampening festive spirit in Ludhiana

The ongoing work of the national highway on Ferozpur Road has added to the chaos on the roads

chandigarh Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 00:50 IST
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Tarsem Singh Deogan
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Heavy traffic jam at the Bahadur House Market in Ludhiana on Wednesday.
Heavy traffic jam at the Bahadur House Market in Ludhiana on Wednesday.(Gurpreet SIngh/HT)
         

Heavy traffic jams have dampened the festive spirit in the city. Gridlocks can be seen at main and inner market roads at all times of the day now, leaving residents a harried lot.

At places like Jagraon Bridge, Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road, Pakhowal Road, Link Road near bus stand, Gill Road and Southern Bypass, serpentine queues have become a common sight.

The ongoing work of the national highway on Ferozpur Road has only added to the chaos. Also, due to a number of vendors setting up stalls on the roads in front of shops, the congestion has only increased.

At many places, the Ludhiana traffic police have abjectly failed to take stock of the situation. They are seen struggling to manage the burgeoning traffic with no concrete plan in place.

Madhur Mahindra, public relation officer of Canaught Place Market Association, Ghumar Mandi, said: “As festival season is on, the number of vehicles and visitors have increased. Police are towing away wrongly parked vehicles, but no efforts are being made to streamline the flow of traffic.”

Surinder Kumar, a shopkeeper in Chaura Bazaar, said that despite surging Covid cases, people are not following safety protocols like maintaining social distancing.

Jaspreet Singh, a resident of Sham Nagar, said city roads have become congested due to construction of the flyover.

“The government should speed up ongoing construction work of flyovers in the city. It takes one hour to travel from Cheema Chowk to Samrala Chowk by car now due to traffic jams,” he said.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, traffic), Gurdev Singh, said 28 teams have been formed at police-station level who take rounds of the city.

top news
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Nitish Kumar gets PM Modi’s stamp of approval, set for fourth term
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
Cases in Delhi continue alarming rise: 8,593 new infections reported
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
WHO chief Tedros thanks PM Modi for Covid-19 vaccine initiative
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
Coronavirus: Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective, says Russia
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
India planning around $20 billion of new stimulus to boost economy: Report
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Imran Khan tweaks his assets list to exit Pak’s billionaire lawmakers’ club
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Top commander of banned ULFA (I) Dhristi Rajkhowa surrenders
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
Covid update: Sputnik-V 92% effective; Pfizer challenge; Delhi HC on surge
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In