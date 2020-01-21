Guruvani: ‘Children are clear about their future’

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 16:41 IST

Sharing his views, this principal says that his school runs Madhav Vidya Niketan (MVN) Sanskar Kendra, an evening school for the needy and underprivileged children. He says, children of today are very enthusiastic and have a clear vision about their future. Schools should counsel them and provide them information about different careers. He says that children are encouraged to take part in various inter-school competitions and many contests are conducted in school to boost their confidence.

Your most interesting moment as the principal of Madhav Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School and biggest challenges?

The most interesting moment was when the students from the 2018-19 batch of my school got selected in the Joint Entrance Examination – Main. I was very happy and felt proud of the efforts put in by the teachers and students.

What helps you identify a talented student or leadership material?

I identify talented students by interacting with them. By discussing various social and current issues with them, I get a chance to hear about their innovative and novel solutions to problems. Leaders pave new ways for others to walk on.

Do you believe students should be labelled “mediocre” or “average” ? Have you come across a student who excelled after being labelled as such and can you please tell us about him or her?

I believe that every child is unique. They have their own potential and calibre to succeed in life. By labelling them in a specific manner, we reduce their confidence.

What should school do to stop students from indulging in substance abuse?

Parents and school should together keep a check on the activities of a student and his or her friend circle. The school should motivate students to read the biographies of distinguished personalities so that they can imbibe good values from them and feel motivated to do well in life.

One school community outreach project that you proud of?

Our school runs Madhav Vidya Niketan (MVN) Sanskar Kendra, an evening school for the needy and underprivileged children. Every year, students of MVN collect money and daliy-need articles which are donate to needy people. We also take our children to old age homes and orphanages to build the spirit of kindness in them.

Initiatives schools should take to help students develop an interest in science, mathematics, humanities and research?

A clear picture of a career in either of these subjects should be presented to the children. This way they form an idea about their career and develop an interest in the subject.

At what age do youngsters start planning their career? What should schools do to encourage them explore newer or offbeat avenues?

The children of today’s era are very enthusiastic and have a clear vision about their future. They start thinking about their career in middle school. Schools should counsel them and provide them information about different careers. In our school, we call skilled resource persons from different streams to guide the students.

Do teachers have to double up as counsellors for personal and academic advice and students? What are most common complaints that you have addressed and how?

Yes, teachers have to double up as counsellors for personal and academic advice as students spend half of their growing years with them. The most common complaints are that children spend most of their time on social media sites and pay less attention to their studies. We advise them to have limited access to these gadgets and apps. We tell them to divide their syllabus into small segments which will reduce their workload.

Does your school have any unique programmes for the all-round holistic development of the student?

In my school, we help students by develop problem-solving and critical-thinking skills. They are encouraged to take part in various inter-school competitions and we also conduct many contests to boost their confidence. Special morning assemblies are organised to acquaint them with various national and international days and festivals.