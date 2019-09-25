Guruvani: ‘Encourage Pupils to express emotions’

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 25, 2019

Your most interesting moment as the principal of Sant Ishar Singh Ji Memorial Public School and biggest challenges.

The most interesting moment when seven students got opportunity to visit National Aeronautics and space administration (NASA), USA, a few years back.

The school is located in rural Ludhiana. Hence, we have to face challenges that are faced by schools in the rural belt usually face.

What helps you to identify a talented student or leadership material?

I believe in participatory leadership. We identify leadership materials by assigning team leaders. He or she leads the team and moves ahead to accomplish objectives within a set time.

All events are planned and managed by the student council under the guidance of teachers.The school conducts inter-school debates, art exhibition and cultural events where children exhibit their talent.

Do you believe students should be labelled ‘mediocre’ or ‘average’? Have you come across a student who has excelled after being labelled as such and can you please tell us about him or her?

A student should never be labelled or discouraged. Every child is unique and we should judge every student as per their interests.

It is tough for me to discuss any one case where a student excelled after being labelled by teachers. Every year students outperform themselves and prove their teachers wrong.

What should schools do to stop from indulging in substance abuse?

Children should be encouraged to express their emotions to keep them away from substance abuse.

Initiatives schools should take to help students develop an interest in science, mathematics, humanities or research?

We are thankful to NITI Aayog for shortlisting our school for Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL) in the first phase.Our teachers regularly guide the new innovators to shape their ideas into reality.

One school community outreach project that you are proud of.

After school the school hours, our ATL lab is open for the underprivileged children. A group of five students recently worked on a home automation project. The project helped them understand teamwork and channelising their energy.

At what age do youngsters start firming up career plans? What should schools do to encourage them to explore newer or offbeat avenues?

Class 8 is the best time for firming up career plans alog with focus on skill-based subjects. Schools must start human libraries and innovation cells for students to know about different career opportunities.

Do teachers have to develop as counsellor for personal and academic advice to students? What are the most common complaints that you have addressed and how?

Teachers are the ones who help students stay focused.

A teacher’s efforts can have a positive impact on a student’s performance.

Nowadays most parents have complain about their children not listening to them. In those cases, I suggest parents to spent more time with their wards.

Does your school have any unique programme for holistic development of students? If yes, please elaborate.

Yes. We care for the overall development of children. We have a mentor-guardian programme, in which each staff member keep in touch with the parents of 15 students.

