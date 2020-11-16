e-paper
Haryana governor tests positive for Covid, in Mohali Fortis ICU

Haryana governor tests positive for Covid, in Mohali Fortis ICU

Satyadev Narayan Arya was admitted on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday

chandigarh Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 15:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Shri Satyadev Narayan Arya, Hon'ble Governor of Haryana calls on Punjab Governor and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh Shri V.P. Singh Badnore at Punjab Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh on 18.09.2018.
Chandigarh@hindustantimes.com

Haryana governor Satyadev Narayan Arya was admitted to Fortis Hospital here on Monday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Arya, 83, had chest infection and was tested on Sunday evening.

A senior doctor at Fortis said the governor was admitted on Monday after he tested positive for Covid-19. He is suffering from a lung infection and is in the intensive care unit.

Another official said samples of Arya’s family members and staff will also be tested and his close contacts have been asked to isolate themselves immediately.

