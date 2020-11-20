Haryana shuts schools till November 30 after 180 students test Covid positive

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:25 IST

The Haryana government on Friday closed down all schools in the state till November 30 after more than 180 government school students and 110 staff members tested positive since the institutions opened a fortnight ago.

The school education department directed the district education officers to ensure sanitisation of all schools.

The health department collected samples of students and staff members for testing from Sonepat, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jind and Jhajjar districts.

Students and staff members in Rewari, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar and Rohtak districts have been found infected so far.

The state government had reopened schools for students from Classes 9 to 12 on November 2 after eight months of closure on seeing a decline in Covid-19 cases in September and October.