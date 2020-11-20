e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana shuts schools till November 30 after 180 students test Covid positive

Haryana shuts schools till November 30 after 180 students test Covid positive

Government school students, staff members in Rewari, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar and Rohtak districts found infected with coronavirus

chandigarh Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 15:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Students attending a class at a government school in Rohtak district last week. The school education department has directed all district education officers to ensure sanitisation of schools.
Students attending a class at a government school in Rohtak district last week. The school education department has directed all district education officers to ensure sanitisation of schools.(Manoj Dhaka/HT)
         

The Haryana government on Friday closed down all schools in the state till November 30 after more than 180 government school students and 110 staff members tested positive since the institutions opened a fortnight ago.

The school education department directed the district education officers to ensure sanitisation of all schools.

The health department collected samples of students and staff members for testing from Sonepat, Fatehabad, Bhiwani, Jind and Jhajjar districts.

Students and staff members in Rewari, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar and Rohtak districts have been found infected so far.

The state government had reopened schools for students from Classes 9 to 12 on November 2 after eight months of closure on seeing a decline in Covid-19 cases in September and October.

top news
Security forces once again defeated Pak terrorists’ nefarious plot: PM Modi
Security forces once again defeated Pak terrorists’ nefarious plot: PM Modi
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
Maharashtra mulls freeze on flights, trains from Delhi as Covid-19 cases spike in Capital
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
PM Modi meets Shah, Doval as army thwarts major terrorist attack
Kerala ‘journo’ had determined design to create unrest: Yogi govt
Kerala ‘journo’ had determined design to create unrest: Yogi govt
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Poor air quality forces Sonia Gandhi to shift out of Delhi on doctors’ advice
Covid-19: As cap on attendees back, Delhi banquet and hotels owners struggle to retain clients
Covid-19: As cap on attendees back, Delhi banquet and hotels owners struggle to retain clients
What a billionaire wants
What a billionaire wants
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In