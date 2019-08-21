HC notice to Punjab on petition seeking release of Malaysian woman’s son

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 01:21 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday put Punjab government on notice on a plea seeking release of 8- year- old son of Malaysian woman arrested by Punjab Police for funding terror activities.

The woman, Kulbir Kuar was arrested from Delhi airport on August 15 in connection with a May 2018 FIR registered in Gurdaspur district. The high court bench of justice Inderjit Singh acted on the plea of Kaur’s brother, Jagseer Singh who had sought court’s intervention for the release of 8-year-old Diljot Singh.

The court was told that Diljot Singh is son of Kulbir Kaur, who was deported to India from Malaysia and was arrested at the Delhi airport. The police sent the child to a shelter home in Gurdaspur. The state’s response has been sought by August 27.

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 01:21 IST