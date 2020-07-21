e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HC puts Haryana on notice over maize procurement plea

HC puts Haryana on notice over maize procurement plea

The plea has been moved by Gurnam Singh, a Kurukshetra resident, demanding that direction be issued to Haryana government to purchase maize under MSP and make arrangements to ensure purchase of maize at a fixed price of Rs 1,860 per quintal as fixed by the Centre.

chandigarh Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday put Haryana government on notice on a plea seeking procurement of maize under the minimum support price (MSP) scheme announced by the Centre.

The plea has been moved by Gurnam Singh, a Kurukshetra resident, demanding that direction be issued to Haryana government to purchase maize under MSP and make arrangements to ensure purchase of maize at a fixed price of Rs 1,860 per quintal as fixed by the Centre. The state’s response has been sought by August 26. The plea has been filed in a 2014 petition, in which the high court is monitoring procurement of various crops under MSP.

The court was informed that a total of 21,116 farmers have got themselves registered for maize cultivation and area registered is 4,641 acres. Kurukshetra is the top producer with 2,751 acres under maize cultivation and 1,153 registered farmers. Haryana government is yet to come out with a notification on procurement of maize crop, even though it has started arriving. There are no arrangements in mandis due to which farmers are bound to sell their produce to private parties at a lower price of Rs 1,100-1,200 per quintal, the court was told.

top news
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
Delhi reports 954 cases – lowest since June 1, case fatality rate at 2.96%
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
IAF to induct 5 Rafale jets at Ambala air base on July 29
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
‘Matter of pride’: Uttar Pradesh following Delhi’s home isolation model, says AAP
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate is safe, early results show
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
Varavara unable to do anything on his own; allow us to help: Kin to state
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
2nd Test: Stokes, Broad lead England to series-levelling win against WI
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
Covid update: ISRO space port battles virus; IPL hopes up; Oxford vaccine ‘safe’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In