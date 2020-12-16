e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HC rejects plea against Mohali MC delimitation

HC rejects plea against Mohali MC delimitation

As per former councillors of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party, 70% seats held by them in the previous House had been recarved or reserved or dereserved to their detriment

chandigarh Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 23:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the delimitation exercise carried out by the Punjab local bodies department to redraw the boundaries of wards of the Mohali municipal corporation.

The HC bench of justice AG Masih dismissed the plea of Bachan Singh and others who had challenged the exercise on December 2, arguing that it was in violation of the Delimitation of Wards of Municipal Corporation Order, 1995. After hearing, the court had reserved the judgment for final order on December 7. The detailed judgment is awaited.

The petitioner had alleged that objections were moved on October 29. However, neither the objections were decided by passing a speaking order by the competent authority nor any survey of the population was conducted.

As per former councillors of Shiromani Akali Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party, 70% seats held by them in the previous House had been recarved or reserved or dereserved to their detriment. The five-year term of the House ended on April 26 this year. Among the 50 wards, 25 have been reserved for women besides five for scheduled castes (including two for women) and two for backward classes (men). The elections are slated for February next year.

top news
Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
Donald Trump’s trade negotiator gives up on trade deal with India
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
‘Tolerating is also sin’: Haryana priest dies by suicide amid farmers’ stir
Discussion on uniforms and ranks: Rahul Gandhi walks out of House panel meeting
Discussion on uniforms and ranks: Rahul Gandhi walks out of House panel meeting
Powell busts out Fed model to defend high equity valuations
Powell busts out Fed model to defend high equity valuations
India vs Australia: Fresh chapter to a red-hot rivalry
India vs Australia: Fresh chapter to a red-hot rivalry
Qureshi meets Taliban team, calls for long-term peace in Afghanistan
Qureshi meets Taliban team, calls for long-term peace in Afghanistan
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
Covid update: Indian vaccine result out; Pakistan’s highest death toll
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In