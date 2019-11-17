Himachal emerges as major trout producing state, likely to touch record 685 metric tonnes production

chandigarh

Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a major trout fish producing state in the country, with the production likely to touch record 685 metric tonnes during the current financial year, a government spokesperson said.

The state government is planning to commercialise the sector and has decided to open trout fish outlets in Shimla, Chamba and Kangra under a centrally sponsored scheme, Blue Revolution, in coming days.

“The state has set a target of 800 metric tonnes trout fish production in 2020-21 while 950 metric tonnes in 2021-22,” said fisheries minister Virender Kanwar.

Trout Fishery has been introduced in 600km riverine length at higher altitude of cold water streams in snow-fed rivers of Beas, Sutlej and Ravi, which are considered conducive for trout farming in the hill state. Total 568.443 metric tonnes trout fish production valuing ₹2,558 lakh was recorded in the state during the year 2018-19 in seven trout fish production district of Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra and Sirmaur.

The department has chalked out ambitious marketing strategy for sale of trout fish and to develop 940 trout units as revenue-earning centres to boost economy activities in the sector, including establishing trout clusters for marketing through mobile fish vans.

Presently, around 50% of trout produced is being sold outside the state mainly in five-star hotels in New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

The state government has also decided to shift focus on marketing to other metro cities by enhancing both quality and quantity to ensure remunerative prices to around 500 trout farming families in the state. The department of fisheries is also developing online sale portal for fish in collaboration with ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Kochi.

As many as eight trout farms have been set up at Patlikuhal and Hamni in Kullu district, Holi Thaila and Bhandal in Chamba district, Barot in Mandi district, Sangla in Kinnaur district and Dhamwari in Shimla district to boost production. The government has decided to set up 29 trout hatcheries in private sector in seven districts—Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra and Sirmaur. Each hatchery will have a trout ova production capacity of two lakh annually.

The state government is also planning to set up fish seed certification and accreditation agency for providing quality seeds and feeds to the trout fish farmers. In order to modernise technology and production processes throughout the trout value chain, ready to eat smoked trout canning centre is being set up at trout farm Patlikuhal in Kullu district in association with ICAR-Central Institute of Fisheries Technology CIFT, Kochi.

Financial assistance is being given under various centrally-sponsored and state schemes for construction of trout raceways/units, hatcheries, feed mills, retail outlets. The department is providing trout insurance to growers as well.