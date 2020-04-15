Himachal govt identifies 10 Covid-19 hotspots, seals villages in 80 panchayats

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 17:24 IST

The Himachal Pradesh government has identified 10 Covid-19 hotspots in five districts and sealed villages in 80 panchayats to contain the spread of the virus.

The largest hotspots are Amb sub-division of Una district where to date 15 cases have been detected and Jharmajri and Nalagarh in Solan with nine coronavirus cases.

Four panchayats have been sealed in the Amb sub-division while 42 panchayats in Solan district.

McLeodganj, Shahpur, Lunj and Gangath area of Kangra district have also been marked as Covid-19 hotspots. Besides, 29 panchayats of Tissa and Salooni area in Chamba have also been declared Covid-19 hotspots.

Four cases were reported from the Chamba district. Apart from it, Mishrwala in Sirmour district where one case was reported is also a hotspot.

Till March 31, there were only three cases in the state including one fatality, all in Kangra district.

However, from April 2, the number of cases increased sharply and have touched 33-mark after cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat link started emerging.

No relaxation in curfew

No relaxation in the curfew has been granted in the designated hotspots. All the entry points to these places have been sealed with the policemen are guarding the villages round the clock.

All people living in these areas were being screened for symptoms like cough and fever.

No one is allowed to go out of their homes and essential commodities are being provided through home delivery.