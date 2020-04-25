e-paper
Himachal to honour teachers for developing academic content for home-based teaching

The Himachal government has launched a ‘har ghar pathshala’ programme; Efforts are on to start a teaching module through All India Radio

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 13:54 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur
Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur(HT PHOTO)
         

The Himachal Pradesh government will honour teachers for developing academic content for home-based teaching during the lockdown period, said chief minister Jai Ram Thakur while reviewing the progress of the education department.

The Himachal government has launched a ‘har ghar pathshala’ programme to provide home-based teaching facility to students. Under this programme, multiple programmes will be used to ensure maximum reach to students.

A three-hour slot per day on Doordarshan, Shimla, will focus on Classes 10 and 12. Online classes are also being conducted through WhatsApp and a centralised website. Efforts are on to start a teaching module through All India Radio to ensure maximum coverage.

During a video-conference, the chief minister asked education department officials to focus on providing quality content to students on important subjects besides ensuring the syllabus of all classes from one to twelve are covered.

The education department is providing home-based education to 90 % high schools though WhatsApp, while 60% elementary schools are being taught through WhatsApp.

Education minister Suresh Bhardwaj said, “We are making every effort to compensate loss of studies by rescheduling the academic and sports calendar for schools and colleges. The school education board will take necessary steps for evaluating answer sheets in time.”

