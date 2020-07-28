e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Illegal structures near airport: No demolition drive planned till Covid-19 situation normalises

Illegal structures near airport: No demolition drive planned till Covid-19 situation normalises

About 83 structures within a 100-metre radius of the boundary wall of the Air Force Station in Pabhat village of Zirakpur and close to the international airport have to be razed

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:51 IST
Hillary Victor
Hillary Victor
Hindustan Times, Mohali
Illegal structures near the Air Force station have not been demolished as yet.
Illegal structures near the Air Force station have not been demolished as yet.(HT Photo)
         

Though the Covid-19 outbreak has created havoc around the world, owners of illegal structures falling within a 100-metre radius of the boundary wall of the Air Force Station in Pabhat village of Zirakpur have got some respite as authorities concerned say they have no plans to carry out a demolition drive till the Covid situation normalises.

The Mohali administration carried out a demolition drive on February 20 this year and razed about 17 structures, primarily godowns in the village area and later postponed the drive because of the outbreak.

About 83 such structures near the defence installation and close to the international airport have to be razed.

Commenting on the matter, Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan there was no plan for a demolition drive as most government officials were busy with Covid-19 duties. “We will plan a drive once the situation normalises,” he said.

Earlier, the demolition was to be conducted on January 7 and then on January 20, but had to be deferred due to the cold weather.

Mohali administration had issued two-week notices to the owners of these 83 structures.

Following orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court, notices were earlier issued on September 18, 2019, to 98 owners of such illegal structures under the Works of Defence Act, 1903.

All structures built after March 9, 2011, in Phabat village and after March 11, 2011, in Jagatpura village in Mohali were deemed illegal under the Act by the high court.

tags
top news
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
NIA arrests DU professor Hany Babu in Bhima Koregaon case
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
500 sanitary workers to clean Ayodhya ahead of Modi’s bhoomi pujan visit
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In