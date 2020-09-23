In record death toll surge, Covid snuffs out 10 lives in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 23, 2020

As many as 10 more deaths due to Covid-19 were confirmed in Chandigarh on Wednesday, in the biggest single-day spike so far.

It took the Union Territory’s death toll to 137 and fatality rate to 1.3%. It was on August 30 when the previous biggest one-day jump of seven deaths was recorded.

However, the number of fresh cases dropped to 180, the lowest since August 31. As many as 10,726 people have tested positive so far, 2,537 (23.7%) of whom are still hospitalised or in quarantine.

Also, with 255 patients being discharged, the number of those cured rose to 8,049, while recovery rate stands at 75%.

Among those who succumbed, eight were men, one of whom tested positive after being brought dead to hospital.

Seven were senior citizens, who have been identified as men, aged 72, 75, 76, 80 and 82, from Sectors 47, 38, 21, 36 and 15, respectively, besides two women, aged, 60 and 69, from Sectors 44 and 40, respectively. The other three were men, aged 46, 47 and 53, from Mauli Jagran, Khuda Jassu and Sector 46, respectively.

No sign of fatality rate dropping below 1%

Recently, a team of experts was constituted by the central government to guide the UT administration in effectively addressing challenges related to timely diagnosis and followup in order to lower fatality rate and bring it below 1%.

The team had suggested good coordination between the treating hospitals and training and reorientation of employees of all specialties to manage at least moderate patients, besides recommending an increase in the number of critical care beds.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore has also time and again directed the health department to lay special emphasis on the elderly and those with pre-existing diseases to keep the fatality rate low.

UT adviser Manoj Parida said the administration is concerned about the deaths and best medical care is being provided to patients.

“The fatality ratio is less than the national average (1.6%) and we are trying to bring it further down. People should also exercise maximum precaution, especially those with pre-existing diseases,” said Parida.

4 succumb in Mohali, 1 in Panchkula

Four more people succumbed to Covid-19 while 238 tested positive in Mohali district.

Those who died include three men, aged 50, 70 and 76, from Manauli, Chaumajra and Nayagaon, respectively. A 66-year-old woman from Nayagaon also died. All were comorbid.

Meanwhile, 156 people were discharged, taking the number of those recovered to 6,131. As many as 8,939 people have tested positive so far, and 2,637 cases remain active. The death toll stands at 171.

In Panchkula, a 76-year-old woman from Sector 9 died, taking the district’s toll to 72. She was also suffering from hypertension and diabetes and coronary artery disease.

The confirmed case count reached 5,328, with 146 people testing positive. While 4,103 patients have been cured so far, 1,153 are still hospitalised or in home isolation.