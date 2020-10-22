e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Indian Army more experienced at higher altitudes than PLA: Lt Gen Hooda

Indian Army more experienced at higher altitudes than PLA: Lt Gen Hooda

Was speaking during a a virtual meet on “The future of Indo-China Relations” organised by Chandigarh University, Gharuan

chandigarh Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Lt General Deependra Singh Hooda
Lt General Deependra Singh Hooda
         

During a a virtual meet on “The future of Indo-China Relations” organised by Chandigarh University, Gharuan, on Wednesday, Lt General Deependra Singh Hooda (retired) said the Indian Army has more experience operating at higher altitudes than the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China.

Hooda, former general officer commanding-in-chief of the Indian Army’s northern command, said, “Both India and China have deployed huge number of army personnel who are prepared for long term eyeball to eyeball situation. But, the Indian Army has a tactical advantage, as they have been operating at higher altitudes and hilly terrains in harsh winters for a long time.”

“Although a series of military, diplomatic and ministerial level talks have taken place between the two countries, PLA has refused to disengage at ground level and maintain status-quo at Line-of-Actual Control (LAC). Both nuclear powers cannot afford to have a full-fledged war,” he added .

The virtual meet was also attended by national security experts and senior administrative officials of the Punjab Government .

Bharat Karnad, national security expert and emeritus professor, centre for policy research, said, “India needs to increase its defence spending as the gap between China and India’s defence budget will touch $500 billion by 2030 as per studies.”

Rahul Bhandari, secretary of higher education, water resources, mines and geology, government of Punjab, said, “Currently, there is huge trade imbalance between India and China which can be ascertained from the fact that Chinese products have 2.7% penetration in Indian markets while Indian goods have merely 0.1% penetration in China. 68% of pharmaceutical formulations and 90% of antibiotic medicines in India are currently being sourced from China.”

top news
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Theaterisation to take number of years,’ says army chief General Naravane
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In