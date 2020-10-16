Indu Raj Narwal of Congress, Joginder Singh Malik of INLD take on BJP’s Yogeshwar Dutt in Haryana’s Baroda byelection

chandigarh

The Congress on Friday fielded former Sonepat zila parishad member Indu Raj Narwal for the November 3 Baroda assembly bylection, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) announced the candidature of Joginder Singh Malik. They are pitted against the BJP’s Yogeshwar Dutt, the Olympian wrestler.

Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the Baroda assembly seat that had fallen vacant in April following the death of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda.

Though Congress legislature party leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was pushing for the ticket for Kapoor Singh Narwal, a turncoat who till recently was in the BJP, state unit chief Kumari Selja is learnt to have opposed the nomination of an outsider. Indu Raj Narwal is also seen as a Hooda loyalist.

BJP, INLD BET ON OLD HORSES

The BJP fielded Olympian grappler Yogeshwar Dutt late on Thursday. The wrestler-turned-politician, who hails from Bhainswal Kalan in Sonepat district, had joined the BJP in 2019 ahead of the state assembly elections. He had lost the October 2019 assembly election to Sri Krishan Hooda by about 4,800 votes. Dutt, who won the bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games and gold medal in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2013. The BJP, which is contesting the bypoll with the backing of its ally Jannayak Janta Party, has exuded confidence that it will wrest the seat from the Congress.

The INLD candidate, Joginder Singh Malik, had also contested the 2019 assembly elections from Baroda on the party ticket but had got just 3,145 votes.

TURNCOAT TURNS INDEPENDENT CANDIDATE

Kapoor Narwal, who was seeking the Congress ticket, announced he would join the fray as an Independent. He will file his nomination papers in the presence of Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu.

“The people of Baroda will elect their MLA, not the parties. I’m contesting to highlight their plight, particularly that of farmers, labourers, and women,” he said at a meeting at his native village of Kathura.

Narwal had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 and 2009 assembly elections on the INLD ticket and lost to Congress’s Sri Krishan Hooda.

