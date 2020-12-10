e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Insurance firm staffer dies by suicide in Ludhiana

Insurance firm staffer dies by suicide in Ludhiana

The deceased’s family told police that she was under mental stress for the last few days

chandigarh Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A 21-year-old female employee of a private insurance company has allegedly ended her life by jumping off the second floor of a building in Rishi Nagar on Wednesday. She was rushed to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Amrik Singh, who is investigating the case, said the reason behind this extreme step is yet to be ascertained. The deceased’s family told police that she was under mental stress since past few days.

According to the parents, they were at home when the incident took place. They rushed out after hearing some noise outside and were shocked to see their daughter lying unconscious.

The ASI added that no suicide note was found on the body. Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC after recording statement of the deceased’s father.

