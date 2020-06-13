International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking: NCB Chandigarh to organise online competitions

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 03:02 IST

The Chandigarh zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in collaboration with State Legal Services Authority is organising online competitions to celebrate International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking under the theme “Say no to drugs, yes to life”.

NCB, the nodal drug law enforcement and intelligence agency of India, celebrates the day on June 26 every year, with a fortnightly programme to highlight the steps taken by the government against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

The Chandigarh unit has jurisdiction in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana (except NCR) and targets parents, teachers, policy makers, health workers and prevention workers and highlights how to recognise risky behaviour and prevent drug use.

This year, online competitions on subjects including song composition and music video recording, painting and anti-drug slogan writing contests are being organised.

Aspirants can download details from NCB Chandigarh’s Facebook page: NCB Chandigarh, and Twitter handle @ncbchandigarh.