Jhajjar: Bizman rescued after exchange of fire, 3 abductors held

chandigarh

Updated: May 28, 2020 01:40 IST

In a special operation, police on Wednesday arrested three abductors after a brief exchange of fire in Jhajjar and rescued the managing director of a private factory, who was allegedly abducted by them when he was on way to his home in Delhi.

The accused are Sumit, Vishal Kumar and Sandeep Kumar of Jhajjar’s Barhan village. The police have recovered three countrymade pistols from their procession as well.

Jhajjar DIG Ashok Kumar said Vishal, the managing director of a private factory at Jhajjar’s Asauda area, was going to Delhi around 11am in his car.

“The accused came in Alto and Santro cars and abducted him somewhere between Jhajjar and Bahadurgarh City. They then asked Vishal to call his wife and seek Rs 50 lakh from her by claiming that he had got injured in a road accident. Later, the accused forced the victim to call his colleague Manoj, general manager of the company, and asked him to narrate the same story. However, Manoj approached Bahadurgarh City SHO Bijender Singh. The SHO contacted us and we formed three teams — two of CIA personnel and one of Asauda police. With the help of cyber crime cell, we traced their location near Jasaur Kheri village area in the district and arrested them after an exchange of fire. We rescued the businessman in an hour,” the Jhajjar DIG added.

He said all three accused were injured in the firing and undergoing treatment at the Bahadurgarh civil hospital where they were said to be stable.

“After their treatment, we will produce them in a court and seek their remand,” he added.