e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 13, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Juvenile apprehended for trying to break into house in Chandigarh

Juvenile apprehended for trying to break into house in Chandigarh

Was accompanied by three other juveniles

chandigarh Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
HIndustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Four juveniles tried to break into a house in Sector 34-C on Wednesday and one of them was apprehended by the police. Cops are on the lookout for the other three.

Police said an eyewitness saw four juveniles breaking the locks of a house in Sector 34-C and called them, following which, they reached the spot.

The boys tried to flee and police chased them till the Sector 33/45 turn and apprehend one of them, who is 17-years-old.

A case has been registered under Sections 380 (theft) and 454 (lurking house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 34 police station. The boy has been sent to a juvenile home. Police said he had revealed the names of his three accomplices, who are also juveniles, and they will be nabbed soon.

top news
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
Can’t doubt centrality of Saudi, says Pak army ahead of Gen Bajwa’s Riyadh mission
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
SC declines stay on merger of 6 BSP MLAs with Congress in Rajasthan
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
UAE, Israel to set roadmap towards establishing bilateral ties: Mohammed Bin Zayed
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
Determined to work for people of Rajasthan: Pilot after meeting CM Gehlot
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Lies, half-truths’: India rebuts Pak charges on J&K, China’s media blanks it out
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
‘Private trains’ fares to not be regulated, operators to decide’: Railways
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Former bishop of Jalandhar charged in nun rape case
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
Covid update: Vaccine for Mexico, Argentina; Ram Temple trust head infected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyMumbai Covid-19PM ModiPranab Mukherjee

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In