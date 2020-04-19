e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Khattar’s nod to re-employ retired doctors

Khattar’s nod to re-employ retired doctors

The maximum age for applying has been fixed as 69 years so that the doctors could serve the department up to 70 years

chandigarh Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana government on Sunday announced to re-employ on contract for one year and against vacant posts the retired government doctors, who are below 69 years of age.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard. The maximum age for applying has been fixed as 69 years so that the doctors could serve the department up to 70 years. The respective civil surgeons will be authorised to engage these doctors at their level.

Meanwhile, the state government has granted permission to the directors of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal; BPS Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat and Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Nuh to fill 197 vacant posts of faculty on contractual basis from the retired doctors up to the age of 70 years for one year or till the regular incumbent joins, whichever is earlier.

As many as 13 posts of professor, 29 posts of associate professor and 54 posts of assistant professor would be filled up in Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College.

Eight posts of professor super speciality, seven posts of associate professor super speciality, eight posts of assistant professor super speciality, nine posts of professor speciality, 15 posts of associate professor speciality and 10 posts of assistant professor speciality would be filled up in BPS Government Medical College.

10 posts of professor, 19 posts of associate professor and 15 posts of assistant professor would be filled up in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College.

Health department officials said they would be paid remuneration as per the last salary drawn, minus pension.

Rohtak PGIMS director has also been permitted to fill posts on contractual basis as per the approval of the state government.

Notably, while 96 different posts of doctors will be filled on contractual basis in Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, 57 doctors will be re-employed in BPS Government Medical College and 44 in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College.

top news
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
‘Limited toilets, no tobacco’: Parliament offices to open on Monday
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Trump, WHO chief’s face-off over Covid-19 could spark fireworks at annual event
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
Khalilzad reaches out to Jaishankar on troubled Afghan peace process
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
PM Modi applauds small traders who kept supply chain intact amid lockdown
Covid-19 LIVE updates: ‘New York is past peak’, says governor Cuomo
Covid-19 LIVE updates: ‘New York is past peak’, says governor Cuomo
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
No decision yet on resuming passenger flights post lockdown: Hardeep Puri
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
My father didn’t like Miandad’s comment, wanted to confront him: Irfan
Covid-19: Union health minister, wearing full protection kit, visits hospital
Covid-19: Union health minister, wearing full protection kit, visits hospital
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news