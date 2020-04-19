Khattar’s nod to re-employ retired doctors

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 22:44 IST

Haryana government on Sunday announced to re-employ on contract for one year and against vacant posts the retired government doctors, who are below 69 years of age.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has approved a proposal in this regard. The maximum age for applying has been fixed as 69 years so that the doctors could serve the department up to 70 years. The respective civil surgeons will be authorised to engage these doctors at their level.

Meanwhile, the state government has granted permission to the directors of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal; BPS Government Medical College, Khanpur Kalan, Sonepat and Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College, Nalhar, Nuh to fill 197 vacant posts of faculty on contractual basis from the retired doctors up to the age of 70 years for one year or till the regular incumbent joins, whichever is earlier.

As many as 13 posts of professor, 29 posts of associate professor and 54 posts of assistant professor would be filled up in Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College.

Eight posts of professor super speciality, seven posts of associate professor super speciality, eight posts of assistant professor super speciality, nine posts of professor speciality, 15 posts of associate professor speciality and 10 posts of assistant professor speciality would be filled up in BPS Government Medical College.

10 posts of professor, 19 posts of associate professor and 15 posts of assistant professor would be filled up in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College.

Health department officials said they would be paid remuneration as per the last salary drawn, minus pension.

Rohtak PGIMS director has also been permitted to fill posts on contractual basis as per the approval of the state government.

Notably, while 96 different posts of doctors will be filled on contractual basis in Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, 57 doctors will be re-employed in BPS Government Medical College and 44 in Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College.