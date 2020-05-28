e-paper
Locust threat: Farmers must keep strict vigil, say experts

Experts at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) here have advised the farmers to keep strict vigil over their crops in order to guard them against the locust attack

chandigarh Updated: May 28, 2020 01:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Experts at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) here have advised the farmers to keep strict vigil over their crops in order to guard them against the locust attack.

CCSHAU assistant entomologist Dr Anil Jakhar said locusts can enter Dabwali and Ellenabad area from Rajasthan’s Sri Ganganagar and Punjab’s Abohar side.

Jakhar also said that some districts of Haryana like Fatehabad, Bhiwani and Mahendergarh were at higher risk.

Dr Yogesh Kumar, principal scientist and head of entomology, said, “We are in constant touch with the state government regarding the issue. Our team is ready and will visit the sites if locusts reach Haryana. We are also in contact of Locust Warning Organisation. The farmers must keep an eye on their crops and inform the scientists if they see swarms around their fields.”

Haryana agriculture department on Wednesday also put the farmers and district administrations on high alert for handling the locust attack situation.

Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sanjeev Kaushal ordered that deputy commissioners (DCs) will be the nodal officers for locust control while deputy director, agriculture, will be responsible for updating the DCs and headquarters regarding locust attack, preparedness and stocking of pesticide. In case of an attack, the DCs will make use of pesticides supplied by HAFED, HLRDC, HAIC and HSDC.

“The DCs may also coordinate with their counterparts in adjoining districts to take help of manpower,” said an order issued on Wednesday.

