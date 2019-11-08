Ludhiana City Centre Scam: Capt gets court permission to visit UK from Nov 14

chandigarh

Nov 08, 2019

District and sessions judge Gurbir Singh on Friday allowed the application of Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, one of the accused in the City Centre scam, seeking permission to visit UK from November 14 to 28.

The application was moved by Amarinder’s counsel.

Meanwhile, the court deferred the decision on a prosecution witness’s plea seeking rejection of closure report to November 23, the next date of hearing.

Even as the arguments by the prosecution in favour of the closure report filed by the vigilance bureau (VB) have concluded, one of the prosecution witnesses, project’s architect SK Dey, has moved a protest petition in the court for the second time. The court had, in the previous hearing, heard his arguments.

In his 64-page petition, Dey said, “The offences committed are of serious nature and the conspiracy to commit the offences is deep-rooted to cause loss to the government, the trust and the public at large.”

The VB had registered the City Centre scam in March 2007 wherein Amarinder, his son Raninder Singh and former local bodies minister late Jagjit Singh were among the accused for allegedly causing monetary loss to the state by awarding the contract of the mega project to a Delhi-based construction company.

However, the VB filed a closure report in the case in the court in 2017.