Ludhiana deputy commissioner reviews arrangements ahead of monsoons

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 23:30 IST

Ahead of monsoons, deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Sharma on Friday conducted a meeting with officials of the municipal corporation and irrigation and drainage departments, among others, to take stock of arrangements.

The district administration has set up district-level flood control room. Besides, directions have also been issued for setting up control rooms at sub-division/tehsil level. District heads of all departments will work as nodal officers for necessary arrangements and communications.

The DC instructed officials to constantly coordinate with each other via WhatsApp groups to closely monitor the situation during monsoons. He directed them to keep their mobile phones switched on round-the-clock.

Sharma told the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to install wireless public address system in vehicle to alert people of floods.

Also National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and army officials were asked to take stock of sensitive places along with administration teams before monsoon hits the city.

He said that SDMs must ensure working of the flood control rooms round the clock.

Drainage department officials were told to keep a close vigil on all spots which were identified as sensitive during inspections conducted earlier. The DC said he will also keep a check on water level of the Sutlej river.

The irrigation department’s officials were directed to ensure the cleanliness of distributaries to save crops incase of floods. MC commissioner, executive officers and deputy director of local bodies were directed to get drains cleaned at the earliest.

Further, SDMs were directed to make adequate arrangements to ensure sufficient stock of boats, oars, life jackets, motor engines, sandbags, wireless system, manpower, machinery and tarpaulins.

Sharma said that safe locations have been earmarked where residents of flood-affected areas will be shifted, if required, and SDMs should ensure arrangement of drinking water and toilets at these places.

BDPOS SHOULD ENSURE DEVELOPMENT OF THEIR BLOCKS: DC

The DC also urged all block development and panchayat officers (BDPOs) to carry out overall development in their respective blocks. He said that all flagship schemes of Punjab government should be promoted and maximum employment should be generated through MGNREGA.

While chairing a review meeting in this regard at Bachat Bhawan, the DC said all development works in rural areas are carried out on behalf of the government by BDPOs and they should work in a transparent manner.