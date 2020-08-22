e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC to monitor all wards to ensure adherence to Covid safety norms

Ludhiana MC to monitor all wards to ensure adherence to Covid safety norms

Nine teams with 95 members (one for each ward) have been formed and two joint commissioners have been deputed nodal officers

chandigarh Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Amid surging Covid-19 cases in the city, the municipal corporation (MC) has deployed Covid monitors at all 95 wards in Ludhiana to spread awareness and enforce safety norms including social distancing and washing hands regularly.

As per orders issued by MC chief Pardeep Sabharwal, nine teams with 95 members (one for each ward), comprising superintendents, chief sanitary inspectors and sanitary inspectors have been formed and two joint commissioners - Kulpreet Singh and Swati Tiwana have been deputed as nodal officers to look into the working of the teams.

Officials said the Covid monitors will conduct inspections from Monday onwards and residents will be asked to follow safety norms. However, team members are in a dilemma about how they enforce norms without any powers conferred to them.

One of the officials, requesting anonymity, said no powers have been conferred to team members. Also, a few officials have been deputed in wards which fall under the different zones of MC.

The team members have also sought clarification on their role from senior authorities but no information has been provided to them so far, an official said.

Joint commissioner Kulpreet Singh said, “The Covid monitors have been deployed to spread awareness among the residents who do not follow norms. Surprise field inspections will be conducted by them. The orders have been issued by the MC chief Pardeep Sabharwal on Friday evening and a detailed meeting regarding the role of covid monitors is expected to be held on Monday.”

top news
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
India rejects reference to Kashmir in China-Pakistan joint statement
Part of under construction flyover at Gurugram’s Sohna road collapses
Part of under construction flyover at Gurugram’s Sohna road collapses
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
Covid-19 cases rise marginally in Delhi with 1,412 new patients, count over 1.6 lakh
PM Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
PM Modi’s latest Atmanirbhar Bharat push involves Indian toys
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
MHA issues SOP for global travel, Air Bubble passengers need not register with Indian missions
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
Kashmir leaders resolve to fight for restoration of Article 370 and J-K statehood
‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police
‘Suspected ISIS operative, a lone wolf, had planned an attack in Delhi’: Police
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In