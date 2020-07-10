e-paper
Ludhiana: Part of southern bypass road near Ferozepur road caves in

No casualty was reported but, a 10-feet long and two-feet wide crater was formed at the spot

chandigarh Updated: Jul 10, 2020 22:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The road cave in at southern bypass road near Ferozepur road in Ludhiana on Friday.
The road cave in at southern bypass road near Ferozepur road in Ludhiana on Friday.(GURPREET SINGH/HT)
         

Five days after a major portion of Kaka Marriage Palace road caved in, a part of the southern bypass road caved-in near Ferozepur road on Friday.

No casualty was reported but, a 10-feet long and two-feet wide crater was formed at the spot.

Public works department (PWD) officials said the soil underneath the road might have eroded after the city received heavy rainfall over the last few days, causing the road to cave in.

PWD superintending engineer Kulwant Singh said, “We have inspected the area and field staff is working to repair the road and it will be done by Saturday.”

Chanpreet Singh, a resident of Model Town extension, said, “The condition of roads in the city is deteriorating but authorities are paying no heed to the problem. The administration should find a solution for the problem as roads cave-in every year and lives of commuters are being put at risk.”

Waterlogged underpass gives commuters tough time

Even after a day has passed since the city received heavy rainfall, the underpass of the southern bypass below Ferozepur road is still waterlogged.

While traffic jams are being witnessed at the site, few vehicles also developed snags in a bid to cross the inundated flyover. A social activist, Gurkaran Tinna, raised the issue on social media on Friday.

PWD executive engineer, Davinder Pal said, “The wires of motor pumps installed under the bypass to pump out the rain water have been stolen, due to which we have made temporary arrangements to pump out the water. The pumps can be repaired only after draining out the water and it will take around two days to streamline the situation.”

