e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Man accused of beheading Ludhiana woman killed in Meerut encounter

Man accused of beheading Ludhiana woman killed in Meerut encounter

He died of bullet injuries he suffered while trying to flee from the custody after his arrest, police said

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:07 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

A man accused of killing a Punjab woman here over a year ago after marrying her died of bullet injuries he suffered while trying to flee from the custody after his arrest, police said on Wednesday.

The Meerut police had on Monday arrested key accused Shakib, his brother Mussarat, father Mustkeem, sisters-in-law Reshma and Ismat and friend Ayaan for their alleged roles in beheading the Ludhiana woman, whose headless body with both its arms chopped off was found in field of Lohia village in Daurala on June 13, 2019.

Following the arrests, the police had held a press conference on Monday, claiming to have solved the blind murder of the 23-year-old woman last June.

Meerut SSP Ajay Sahani said Shakib, while being taken from the press conference venue at police lines to the police station, snatched a pistol from a constable accompanying him and ran away.

Following this, the police team gave him a chase but he opened fire on the team, in which a constable was injured, he said, adding, Shakib, meanwhile, hid himself in a forested area, which policemen surrounded with help from villagers.

As the police closed in on Shakib, he continued to fire, forcing police to retaliate, in which he suffered bullet injuries and was admitted to a hospital during treatment, said Sahani.

During the treatment, the accused died in the hospital on Tuesday, said the SSP, adding the injured constable is still undergoing treatment.

top news
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
US protests more peaceful, defense secretary breaks with president
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
All coming to Delhi by flights, trains or buses to undergo 7-day home quarantine
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
Mild earthquake shakes Noida, epicenter in Greater Noida
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In