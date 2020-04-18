Man dupes Ambala resident of ₹2L on pretext of sending him abroad

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 19:34 IST

An FIR was registered against a man after he allegedly duped an Ambala resident of ₹2.23 lakh since December 2018 on pretext of sending him abroad.

The accused was identified as Sachin Kumar, 35, a friend of the complainant’s brother. The complainant, Nikhil Kumar, 24, a resident of Naraingarh block in Ambala in the FIR stated that the accused had taken money from him between December 2018 and February 2019 on pretext of sending him to Singapore.

“Initially, I had deposited ₹50,000 in two different accounts after which he sent an image of a fake visa and asked for ₹1 lakh in cash. Later, I received an image of a work permit and he asked me to transfer money in another account. I deposited ₹50,000 and then handed him ₹23,000 in cash. However, in February 2019, he started ignoring my calls. I along with my brother went to his house where his brothers refused to acknowledge any money given by us.”

“After a few days, Sachin told my brother that he has no plans to send me abroad,” Nikhil said.

A case under Sections 406 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.