Miscreants attack electrician, rob him of mobile, purse, trousers in Mauli Jagran

chandigarh

Updated: May 30, 2020 20:20 IST

An electrician, on his way back home, lost his mobile, purse and trousers to unidentified miscreants after they attacked him in Mauli Jagran on Friday night.

The victim, identified as Santosh Sharma, 32, said he had to do some electrical fitting work at a hotel in Zirakpur. Once he finished his work, one of the employees of the hotel dropped him till Raipur Kalan, from where he started walking home.

When he reached Mauli Jagran, he saw a group of youths fighting with each other. He tried to intervene following which, the miscreants hit him on the head, leaving him profusely bleeding.

The men then snatched his mobile phone and purse, containing around Rs 100 and some important documents. The men even took away his trousers.

After they left, the victim managed to walk back home even though he was bleeding profusely. His family members then took him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for treatment.

A case of snatching and assault has been registered against unidentified persons.