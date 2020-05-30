e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Miscreants attack electrician, rob him of mobile, purse, trousers in Mauli Jagran

Miscreants attack electrician, rob him of mobile, purse, trousers in Mauli Jagran

The unidentified men attacked him on the head, leaving him profusely bleeding, after he intervened in their brawl

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 20:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The incident took place near a bridge in Mauli Jagran when victim was returning home after work on Friday night. (Representational image)
The incident took place near a bridge in Mauli Jagran when victim was returning home after work on Friday night. (Representational image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

An electrician, on his way back home, lost his mobile, purse and trousers to unidentified miscreants after they attacked him in Mauli Jagran on Friday night.

The victim, identified as Santosh Sharma, 32, said he had to do some electrical fitting work at a hotel in Zirakpur. Once he finished his work, one of the employees of the hotel dropped him till Raipur Kalan, from where he started walking home.

When he reached Mauli Jagran, he saw a group of youths fighting with each other. He tried to intervene following which, the miscreants hit him on the head, leaving him profusely bleeding.

The men then snatched his mobile phone and purse, containing around Rs 100 and some important documents. The men even took away his trousers.

After they left, the victim managed to walk back home even though he was bleeding profusely. His family members then took him to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, for treatment.

A case of snatching and assault has been registered against unidentified persons.

top news
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
Lockdown extended till June 30; malls to open, no to cinema halls, metro trains
As govt relaxes lockdown, decision to reopen schools, colleges in July
As govt relaxes lockdown, decision to reopen schools, colleges in July
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
Lockdown 5.0: Mall, restaurants, hotels, religious places can reopen from June 8
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
China-made Covid-19 vaccine could be out by year-end
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
‘Making daughter-in-law do house work not unusual’: Kerala High Court
In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended
In lockdown 5.0, international air travel, metro services to remain suspended
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In